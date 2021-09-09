Tom Brady releases hype video ahead of 22nd NFL season

Tom Brady will officially begin the quest for his eighth Super Bowl ring on Thursday night, and the 44-year-old quarterback seems just as excited as he was before he won his first.

Hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the 2021 NFL season, Brady shared one of his patented hype videos on social media. It was awesome, as usual.

Brady is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and many people think he can be even better this year. The Bucs didn’t really start humming on offense until the second half of last season. They should benefit from having spent an entire year together.

There has been talk of the Buccaneers having an extremely lofty goal in mind for 2021. At this point, it would be unwise to doubt anything involving Brady.

The Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tampa party continues! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.