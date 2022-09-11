Tom Brady releases awesome hype video ahead of season

Tom Brady may have retired for a few weeks at the start of the offseason, but the star quarterback looks as ready for his 23rd NFL season as he was for his first.

Brady dropped a new hype video on Sunday ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He took aim at all those who wondered why he bothered to come back after he announced his retirement and then took a mysterious 11-day leave of absence from training camp. The video had a “Top Gun: Maverick” theme.

Brady is a master at finding a way to keep the chip on his shoulder. Most people know better than to doubt him, but the 45-year-old is at his best when he can convince himself that no one believes in him.

Coming off one of the best seasons of his career, Brady is signed only through 2022. One report claims he has made a decision about his playing future.