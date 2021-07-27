Tom Brady not wearing brace or sleeve on knee at training camp

Tom Brady underwent knee surgery this offseason, but he seems to be completely recovered.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was not wearing a knee brace or sleeve at training camp practice on Monday, NFL Media’s Sara Walsh reported.

There was talk about Brady dealing with a knee injury, but we didn’t learn the extent of it until recently. Brady played on a partially-torn MCL last season (another report said it was fully torn). The injury actually occurred in 2019.

Brady was seen working out in a video in June without a knee brace on. Him continuing to play without any specific support device for his knee seems to be a good sign about his recovery.

Brady turns 44 next week and is looking to repeat as a Super Bowl champion. He passed for 4,633 yards last season. His 40 passing touchdowns were the second-highest total of his career for a single season.