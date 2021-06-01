Tom Brady working without knee brace in latest workout video

Tom Brady seems to be coming along in his recovery from offseason knee surgery.

Brady published a video on Instagram Tuesday promoting his apparel brand partner. In the video, Brady is running and throwing without wearing a knee brace.

Tom Brady just dropped a new video on IG. In it, he’s running and throwing without a knee brace. 100 days till kickoff. pic.twitter.com/JKhxnYhBsS — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 1, 2021

It’s unclear exactly when this video was recorded, but it’s a good sign either way.

Brady underwent knee surgery in February, not long after winning the Super Bowl. He acknowledged in a recent radio interview that the injury was more serious than many may have realized. If he’s already working without a brace, that is a positive sign about his status for the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not expecting Brady to do a ton of work though in the team’s minicamp next week.