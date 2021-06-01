Tom Brady working without knee brace in latest workout video
Tom Brady seems to be coming along in his recovery from offseason knee surgery.
Brady published a video on Instagram Tuesday promoting his apparel brand partner. In the video, Brady is running and throwing without wearing a knee brace.
Tom Brady just dropped a new video on IG. In it, he’s running and throwing without a knee brace. 100 days till kickoff. pic.twitter.com/JKhxnYhBsS
It’s unclear exactly when this video was recorded, but it’s a good sign either way.
Brady underwent knee surgery in February, not long after winning the Super Bowl. He acknowledged in a recent radio interview that the injury was more serious than many may have realized. If he’s already working without a brace, that is a positive sign about his status for the season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not expecting Brady to do a ton of work though in the team’s minicamp next week.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians said he’s not sure how much Tom Brady will be doing in next week’s minicamp. He wants to make sure his knee is safe and he’s not getting chased around. “He may be doing a lot of coaching,” Arians said.
