Tom Brady working without knee brace in latest workout video

June 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady Bucs

Tom Brady seems to be coming along in his recovery from offseason knee surgery.

Brady published a video on Instagram Tuesday promoting his apparel brand partner. In the video, Brady is running and throwing without wearing a knee brace.

It’s unclear exactly when this video was recorded, but it’s a good sign either way.

Brady underwent knee surgery in February, not long after winning the Super Bowl. He acknowledged in a recent radio interview that the injury was more serious than many may have realized. If he’s already working without a brace, that is a positive sign about his status for the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not expecting Brady to do a ton of work though in the team’s minicamp next week.

