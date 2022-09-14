New report gives update on Tom Brady, Gisele relationship

A new report published on Monday provided an update on the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele.

Brady’s personal life has been a topic of serious speculation ever since the Tampa Bay quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp for “personal reasons.” Brady recently responded to a funny rumor about his absence. But the less-humorous belief is that Brady needed some personal time to manage his relationship with his wife and family.

Page Six reportedly earlier this month that Brady and Gisele were having relationship issues over the quarterback’s decision to play another season. A subsequent report said the two were not currently living together, with Gisele reportedly spending time in Miami.

Now, People has reported about the situation.

People reiterates that Gisele is upset about Brady returning for another NFL season. But they added some positive information to the situation.

According to People, the couple had a happy summer together, which included Gisele throwing Brady a nice birthday party in Italy. They add that the two are trying to make things work.

Brady acknowledged during training camp that he has a lot of personal things going on.

The 45-year-old played well in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys. He went 18/27 for 212 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Tampa Bay’s 19-3 road win.