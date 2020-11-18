Tom Brady has great response to DeAndre Hopkins tweet

Tom Brady had a great response to a DeAndre Hopkins tweet sent on Tuesday.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver tweeted a photo of his incredible catch to win last weekend’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Hopkins caught the ball in between three Bills defenders with two seconds left to win the game (watch here).

Hopkins told his Twitter followers that the best meme in response to the tweet would receive a signed jersey.

Best meme gets a signed jersey. pic.twitter.com/L02Aluqzuo — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 17, 2020

Brady, who is often regarded as the “greatest of all time” (aka “GOAT), sent a picture of a goat in response.

That’s a lot of respect, sent from one goat to another aspiring one. Hopkins only needs six Super Bowls to catch up to Tom.