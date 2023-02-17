Tom Brady has fitting response to Patrick Mahomes’ parade behavior

Tom Brady offered a fitting response to Patrick Mahomes’ behavior at the Kansas City Chiefs’ championship parade this week.

The Chiefs had their parade on Wednesday for winning the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes brought some good accessories and sure seemed to enjoy himself.

The Chiefs star quarterback was seen guzzling drinks and even left behind the Lombardi Trophy while taking photos with fans. Mahomes seemed a little wasted, which led to Brady’s funny response.

Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me 🤝 @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/T69dLoWxmS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 17, 2023

“Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me,” Brady joked.

Brady’s tweet was making an allusion to how the now-retired quarterback behaved at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ parade two years ago. Brady was super drunk during the Bucs’ parade and had to be held up (video here).

Brady had a humorous response to his own behavior. He will never let that one go.