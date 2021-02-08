Tony Dungy refutes that Tom Brady is greatest winner of all time

Tom Brady further cemented himself as the greatest NFL player and arguably the greatest athlete of all time when he won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday. Of course, Tony Dungy was among the first to find a way to downplay Brady’s accomplishments.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “Get Up!” Monday morning that he considers Brady to be the greatest winner in the history of team sports. As anyone could have predicted, Dungy disagreed. He gave that honor to Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

I love you Dan and to QB 7 SB wins is unbelievable. It will never be duplicated. But greatest winner of all time? STOP! Bill Russell…11 World Championships in 13 yrs. In win or go home games—2 NCAA Tournaments, 1956 Olympics and 10 NBA game 7s=Undefeated. No one has done that! https://t.co/U7pimMByHK — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 8, 2021

Russell’s 11 NBA titles and all of his other career accomplishments are nothing shy of remarkable. The argument in favor of Brady is that he has won seven championships in an 11-player team sport. He’s also now won titles with two different teams.

Basketball is more of an individual sport than football, and we’ve seen countless times how one player can determine the outcome of a game. You could say that means Brady has gotten more help than someone like Russell, but it’s about being able to elevate those around him to a championship level so many times. As Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Dan Marino and other legendary quarterbacks could tell you, that’s tough enough to do one time, let alone seven.

Brady’s seven championships are more than any single NFL franchise has won, which really tells you everything you need to know.

Brady beat Dungy’s Indianapolis Colts en route to the quarterback’s second and third championships, so there may be some bitterness there. Hopefully Brady roasts Dungy the same way he did the last time the former coach slighted him.