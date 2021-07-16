 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 15, 2021

Tony Gonzalez leaving FOX NFL pregame show

July 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tony Gonzalez

FOX is losing one of its analysts from their pregame NFL show.

Tony Gonzalez is leaving FOX to focus on TV and film projects, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported.

Gonzalez, 45, joined FOX’s NFL coverage in 2017. He was part of their “FOX NFL Kickoff” and “FOX NFL Sunday” shows. The Hall of Famer appeared in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” which was released in 2017. He acts in an upcoming project called “MVP.”

FOX recently hired Mark Sanchez away from ESPN. Sanchez is expected to serve as a game analyst for FOX. Gonalez mostly worked as a studio analyst.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus