Tony Gonzalez leaving FOX NFL pregame show

FOX is losing one of its analysts from their pregame NFL show.

Tony Gonzalez is leaving FOX to focus on TV and film projects, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported.

Gonzalez, 45, joined FOX’s NFL coverage in 2017. He was part of their “FOX NFL Kickoff” and “FOX NFL Sunday” shows. The Hall of Famer appeared in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” which was released in 2017. He acts in an upcoming project called “MVP.”

FOX recently hired Mark Sanchez away from ESPN. Sanchez is expected to serve as a game analyst for FOX. Gonalez mostly worked as a studio analyst.