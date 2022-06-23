Ex-NFL WR bashes hazing tradition of ‘rookie dinner’

The NFL has a tradition of veterans forcing rookies to pay exorbitant amounts of money at team dinners, and former wide receiver Torrey Smith wants to end the practice altogether.

On Tuesday, Smith railed against the tradition via social media. He credited former wide receiver and teammate Anquan Boldin for protecting him from the practice during Smith’s rookie season in 2011.

“Rookie dinners are BS!” Smith wrote. “I’m glad I had an OG that realized teaching me to blow money is STUPID. It does not prove you belong on a team. Shout out to @AnquanBoldin! Dudes come into the league with no financial literacy and real problems but folks think 50k dinners are cool! NAH!”

Rookie dinners are BS! I’m glad I had an OG that realized teaching me to blow money is STUPID! It does not prove you belong on a team. Shout out to @AnquanBoldin ! Dudes come into the league with no financial literacy and real problems but folks think 50k dinners are cool! NAH! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 21, 2022

Smith’s tweet came not long after New York Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson’s appearance on “The Pivot Podcast.” Wilson expressed excitement about taking all of the receivers out for dinner, but the show’s hosts quickly shared why that wasn’t something to look forward to. One of the hosts, Fred Taylor, warned Wilson that his teammates could run up a tab in the $75,000 range.

New Episode of @thepivot up NOW!! 🔗SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL🔗 Welcome to the @NFL @GarrettWilson_V and thanks for hanging out with us. Get ready for that “BLANK CHECK DINNER” aka the rookie dinner 😂🤣😅 @Realrclark25@OfficialCrowder pic.twitter.com/dXkoSgpp07 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) June 17, 2022

For Wilson’s sake, he better hope that his bill will be closer to the $50,000 total mentioned in Smith’s tweet.