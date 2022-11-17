 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 17, 2022

Travis Kelce calls out Giants over Kadarius Toney trade

November 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Travis Kelce looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) on the field during pregame warmups prior to the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and Kadarius Toney finally parted ways last month after a somewhat tumultuous season and a half, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the beneficiaries. That, to tight end Travis Kelce, is a pretty big win.

Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason that he could not understand why the Giants let Toney go, complimenting the second-year wide receiver on his intelligence and fit with the Chiefs.

“When you get a trade like that, you think there’s something that you have to weigh out,” Kelce said. “Ever since he’s been in the building, it has been ‘Man this dude’s smart, man this dude’s crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.’ And when you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what’s going on out there.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t even want to understand. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievable, talented player in this building.”

The answer to Kelce’s query probably has to do with an apparent falling out between Toney and the organization. The reasons behind it are still murky, but the Giants did not seem bothered about moving on, and Toney certainly did not either.

There was never any doubt about Toney’s talent, but he and the Giants just seemed to be done with each other, especially after the team was taken over by new management that did not draft him. The Chiefs get to reap the rewards now, though.

Article Tags

Kadarius ToneyNew York GiantsTravis Kelce
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus