Travis Kelce calls out Giants over Kadarius Toney trade

The New York Giants and Kadarius Toney finally parted ways last month after a somewhat tumultuous season and a half, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the beneficiaries. That, to tight end Travis Kelce, is a pretty big win.

Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason that he could not understand why the Giants let Toney go, complimenting the second-year wide receiver on his intelligence and fit with the Chiefs.

Great insight into Kadarius Toney and how great he’s been on/off-field for the #Chiefs. Travis Kelce loves his GM: “I’m extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way, yet again, to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.” 🎥: @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/rLkbrSnitJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2022

“When you get a trade like that, you think there’s something that you have to weigh out,” Kelce said. “Ever since he’s been in the building, it has been ‘Man this dude’s smart, man this dude’s crazy athletic, man this guy has a lot of confidence.’ And when you have a lot of confidence, that means you understand what’s going on out there.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t even want to understand. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievable, talented player in this building.”

The answer to Kelce’s query probably has to do with an apparent falling out between Toney and the organization. The reasons behind it are still murky, but the Giants did not seem bothered about moving on, and Toney certainly did not either.

There was never any doubt about Toney’s talent, but he and the Giants just seemed to be done with each other, especially after the team was taken over by new management that did not draft him. The Chiefs get to reap the rewards now, though.