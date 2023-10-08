Taylor Swift’s boyfriend goes to locker room with non-contact injury

UPDATE: Kelce was seen running onto the field with his teammates after halftime while carrying his helmet and will try to play in the second half.

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce suffered a potentially significant injury in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to slip on the turf while making a catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s game and came up limping immediately. The non-contact nature of the injury was cause for concern, and Kelce was seen limping to the locker room shortly afterward.

Oh no, Travis Kelce is limping after this playpic.twitter.com/oI3lErgM0D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

The Chiefs at halftime officially listed Kelce as questionable to return with a foot injury.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, who slipped on the turf and appeared to suffer a lower body injury, is headed to the locker room. He’s questionable with a foot injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2023

The hope for the Chiefs is that the Kelce injury will not prove to be serious, but this has to be real cause for concern. It is particularly worrying to see him limp off without getting hit.

Kelce is the focal point of the Kansas City offense, in addition to being in the news a lot lately. Entering Sunday’s game, he had 155 yards and two touchdowns in three games.