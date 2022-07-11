Travis Kelce had trash talk for Raiders fans at celebrity golf event

In addition to being a First Team All-Pro, Travis Kelce is also now First Team All-Trash Talk.

While competing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce got heckled by a Las Vegas Raiders fan while on the 18th hole. The event took place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada.

After the event, Kelce addressed the incident with the heckler.

“I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them,” said Kelce, per Carter Eckl of Nevada News Group. “I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a dub and 200 yards.”

The numbers somewhat check out for Kelce. The Chiefs blew out the Raiders both times they met last season, winning 41-14 in Week 10 and then 48-9 in Week 14. Kelce caught eight passes for 119 yards in the first game (but only three for 27 yards in the second one). In 16 career games against the Raiders meanwhile, Kelce has pulled in 87 receptions for 1,226 total yards. Granted, he has never had a 200-yard game against them, coming closest in 2018 when he logged 168 yards in a December matchup against the Raiders.

In any event, it is probably just the Raiders faithful that Kelce likes joshing. He has actually given pretty high praise to the Raiders team before.