Travon Walker gets ejected for throwing a punch at Raiders player

Travon Walker punched (no pun intended) an early ticket to the showers during Sunday’s game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Walker was ejected from his team’s Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., the Raiders were lined up for a short 24-yard field goal attempt, which kicker Daniel Carlson successfully converted on to give them a 9-6 lead.

At the end of the play, Walker threw a right-hand punch at the helmet of Raiders offensive lineman Stone Forsythe. A referee was right on top of the incident and immediately threw his flag.

Walker was then disqualified from the game for the punch. Meanwhile, Forsythe also got hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty, creating offsetting penalties and simply giving the Raiders the made field goal (instead of a fresh set of downs).

The former No. 1 overall pick Walker, 24, is in his fourth career NFL season. He has been an extremely productive player on the edge and has posted 10 or more sacks in back-to-back seasons (with 26.0 of them in total over his career now).

But at the same time, Walker also sometimes struggles with boneheaded moments on the field. During a game last year, Walker hurt the Jaguars with a similar moment during which he lost control of his emotions and was called for a costly unnecessary roughness penalty.