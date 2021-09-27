 Skip to main content
Watch: Trent Williams absolutely pancaked a helpless defender on Trey Lance’s touchdown

September 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trent Williams pancake block

Trent Williams obliterated some poor helpless Green Bay Packers defender on Sunday night.

The 49ers had a 3rd-and-goal from the Packers 1-yard line with only two seconds left before halftime. They put Trey Lance in for a rushing play and went for it. Lance was able to walk into the end zone thanks to a huge block from Williams at left tackle on Eric Stokes.

Take a look at this pancake block:

Goodness.

Now you understand why the 49ers gave Williams a $138 million contract earlier this year.

If you like that video, then you’ll enjoy this one of Williams from last year.

