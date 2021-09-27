Watch: Trent Williams absolutely pancaked a helpless defender on Trey Lance’s touchdown

Trent Williams obliterated some poor helpless Green Bay Packers defender on Sunday night.

The 49ers had a 3rd-and-goal from the Packers 1-yard line with only two seconds left before halftime. They put Trey Lance in for a rushing play and went for it. Lance was able to walk into the end zone thanks to a huge block from Williams at left tackle on Eric Stokes.

Take a look at this pancake block:

Watch Trent Williams send the defender to San Jose. pic.twitter.com/uUTWiTdco5 — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 27, 2021

Goodness.

Now you understand why the 49ers gave Williams a $138 million contract earlier this year.

