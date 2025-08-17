Bengals change their stance on Trey Hendrickson amid contract dispute

The Cincinnati Bengals have been unable to make progress in contract talks with Trey Hendrickson, and they are now looking to trade the star pass rusher.

Teams have been informed that the Bengals are willing to listen to offers for Hendrickson, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Sunday.

The asking price is believed to be high, however, with the Bengals seeking a young player in addition to draft-pick compensation.

The #Bengals have always done their due diligence. But timing is now of the essence.



This will be expensive, likely with a young player and a future pick if possible. A challenge for sure — especially because the #Bengals are a playoff-ready team. https://t.co/nauDkkCSLk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2025

Hendrickson is due to make $16 million this season in what will be his final year under contract with the Bengals, and he wants a longer-term deal that includes guaranteed money. The two sides have been at odds over the guaranteed portion of the contract, with Hendrickson suggesting at one point that the Bengals low-balled him.

Hendrickson ended his training camp holdout on July 31, which stopped him from being fined $50,000 per day. There has been no indication since then that Hendrickson and the Bengals have had productive contract negotiations.

The 30-year-old Hendrickson was a First-team All-Pro last season and finished second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting. He has 35 sacks over the past two seasons, which was the most in the NFL during that span. Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks each season.

The Bengals gave Hendrickson permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason, but no deal ever got close. It is unclear if the asking price is different this time.

Cincinnati also had a lengthy contract dispute with its first-round pick, but that has since been resolved.