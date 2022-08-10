Troubling details emerge from alleged Frank Gore domestic violence incident

Frank Gore was charged with simple assault this week stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident, and police records paint a disturbing picture of the former NFL star.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Gore is accused of grabbing a 28-year-old woman by the hair and dragging her across a hallway at the Tropicana Atlantic City hotel in New Jersey. The documents state that Gore “forcibly” grabbed the alleged victim by the hair before “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.”

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call at the Tropicana Atlantic City on July 31. When they got there, a woman was speaking with hotel security about an alleged incident but “did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time.” No arrests were made or charges filed.

Police still opened an investigation, and Gore was charged with simple assault several days later. The 39-year-old is due in court for a hearing in October.

Gore played in the NFL for 16 seasons, the first 10 of which were with the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a one-day contract with them earlier this offseason to retire as a member of the franchise. Gore ranks third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards. He averaged 4.3 yards per career during his career and made five Pro Bowls.

While he initially expressed interest in playing last season, Gore did not sign with a team. The 39-year-old instead turned his focus to professional boxing. He made his boxing debut in a loss to a former NBA player a few months ago.