Tyreek Hill has offer for college players that use his ‘peace’ celebration

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has long used a peace sign gesture to celebrate touchdowns — and do some taunting of defenses who give them up. Hill isn’t protective of the celebration, though — in fact, he’s encouraging college players to follow his lead.

On Friday, Hill tweeted that he would send a pair of his gloves to any college athlete throwing up the peace sign.

Any college athlete that throw the up get at me I'll send you a pair gloves and get you signed to — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 3, 2021

A little bit of exposure from Hill couldn’t hurt any prospective NFL player. Plus, the issue gets a lot less thorny with the NCAA’s new NIL rules being a bit more permissive.

Maybe Hill’s doing this to compensate for the fact that he might not be able to use his signature celebration as much in 2021. The NFL has said it will crack down on taunting, and if this won’t fly, there is no way Hill will be able to get away with throwing up the peace sign toward a defender.