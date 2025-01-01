Tyreek Hill sparks another frenzy with social media post

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill has once again sent fans into a frenzy with his social media activity, but there seems to be a reasonable explanation this time.

Hill took to X shortly after midnight on Tuesday to wish his followers a Happy New Year. The All-Pro wide receiver gave a specific shoutout to his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Happy new year especially to the chiefs,” Hill wrote.

Many people interpreted the post as some sort of hint that Hill misses the Chiefs and wants to return to Kansas City. Hill was traded to Miami ahead of the 2022 season, and he has since essentially admitted that he would have preferred to sign an extension with his former team.

Happy new year especially to the chiefs — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 1, 2025

However, you need only look at the AFC playoff picture to make an educated guess about why Hill mentioned the Chiefs. In order to reach the postseason, the Dolphins need to beat the New York Jets on Sunday and have Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos. Anyone who roots for the Dolphins is just as big of a Chiefs fan in Week 18.

The odds are somewhat stacked against Miami. With the Chiefs having the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up, they have no reason to play Patrick Mahomes or any of their other starters against Denver. There is also a chance that Tua Tagovailoa could miss his second consecutive game due to a new injury.

Hill also had some posts on social media a couple of weeks ago that created a huge buzz.