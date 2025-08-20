Tyson Bagent gets emotional after signing $10 million contract

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent had an emotional moment during his press conference Wednesday after getting a contract extension from the team.

The Bears signed Bagent, their backup quarterback, to a two-year, $10 million deal on Wednesday, ensuring he will remain Caleb Williams’ backup for the foreseeable future. During a press conference announcing the move, Bagent became emotional as he reflected on what the contract meant to him.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but my dad is my right-hand man. He didn’t even have running water until he was in high school. There’s definitely a lot of things and people that I can certainly help with this gift I’ve been blessed with.

“I don’t really know anybody back at home with any money. It feels good. It’s certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family’s shoulders.”

Tyson Bagent fought back the tears explaining what his extension with the #Bears means to him and his family



"My dad is my right hand man and he didn't have any running water until he was in high school"



READ MORE: https://t.co/fZnuwuzky1 pic.twitter.com/Y60aLXzcWf — GNSportsTV (@GNSportsTV) August 20, 2025

Bagent is an unlikely success story. He was born in Martinsburg, W.V. and went to college at nearby Shepherd University, a Division II school. He went undrafted but caught on with the Bears, and made four starts as a rookie while Justin Fields was injured. He has impressed enough behind closed doors that some veteran players reportedly even pushed for him to start ahead of Caleb Williams in 2024.

$10 million may look somewhat modest by NFL standards, but it qualifies as lifechanging money for most. Bagent sounds eager to put some of that money back into his hometown.