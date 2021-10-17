Urban Meyer’s practice schedule to blame for Jaguars’ struggles?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have not looked good through the early part of the season, but they’ve been at their worst in games during the second half. Is that Urban Meyer’s fault, too?

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, some Jaguars players believe the team’s practice schedule has been an issue dating back to training camp. Players have reportedly complained that there is not enough recovery time and that the practice schedule is not appropriate for getting through a lengthy season.

“Just ask anyone down there about how the players feel on game day,” a source told La Canfora. “They have dead legs. It’s become a real problem. It’s not just one or two guys. It may sound like an excuse, but to the players it’s real.”

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in London, the Jaguars had been outscored by 45 points in the second half of games. Some on Meyer’s staff reportedly feel that the team is worked too hard at times and that the practice schedule would be better suited for a college season, which is much shorter than the NFL’s 17-game season.

Even before Meyer made headlines for the video of him getting cozy with a young woman, there was plenty of talk about him not being an effective NFL coach. He recently set a ridiculous goal for Jacksonville’s offense, and some felt that showed how out of touch he is with the professional game.