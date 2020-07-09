Video: Cam Newton works out with new Patriots teammate N’Keal Harry

Cam Newton is already getting a head start on preparing for the 2020 NFL season with his new team.

Newton officially signed with the New England Patriots, according to Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire. The same day, he also worked out with new teammate N’Keal Harry. The workout took place at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. Boston.com shared the video:

Cam Newton met and worked out with N'Keal Harry for the first time yesterday in Los Angeles (vid by @john_aguero17) pic.twitter.com/ldXaonRzUd — Boston.com Patriots News (@BDCPatriots) July 9, 2020

Newton will be competing with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke and J’Mar Smith for playing time at quarterback. Harry, who had 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season, was the team’s first-round pick in 2019. He is expected to be one of New England’s top receivers, along with Mohamed Sanu and Julian Edelman.

Newton signed a 1-year deal with the Patriots for the veteran minimum, plus possible incentives. Here are the details of his incentives structure.