pixel 1
header
Thursday, July 9, 2020

Video: Cam Newton works out with new Patriots teammate N’Keal Harry

July 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Cam Newton

Cam Newton is already getting a head start on preparing for the 2020 NFL season with his new team.

Newton officially signed with the New England Patriots, according to Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire. The same day, he also worked out with new teammate N’Keal Harry. The workout took place at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus. Boston.com shared the video:

Newton will be competing with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer, Brian Lewerke and J’Mar Smith for playing time at quarterback. Harry, who had 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in seven games last season, was the team’s first-round pick in 2019. He is expected to be one of New England’s top receivers, along with Mohamed Sanu and Julian Edelman.

Newton signed a 1-year deal with the Patriots for the veteran minimum, plus possible incentives. Here are the details of his incentives structure.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus