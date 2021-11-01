Video: Jameis Winston danced on crutches after Saints win

Jameis Winston suffered a knee injury on Sunday that may keep him out for the remainder of the season, but he wasn’t about to let that get him down after the New Orleans Saints fought their way to a huge victory.

Winston was carted off during the second quarter of the Saints’ 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His left leg buckled underneath him when he was taken down on a horse collar tackle. Early reports are that he will not be able to play again in 2021.

Winston chose not to sulk, to say the least. The quarterback celebrated the win in the locker room with his teammates. He was shown dancing on crutches in some videos that were shared by Saints players on social media:

Jameis Winston still celebrating with his team such a fine sight to see pic.twitter.com/cMlat1BdXq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 1, 2021

It’s impossible to not like Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/FH5EK2N3pt — metro👨🏾‍💻 (@PurpleReignEra) November 1, 2021

Trevor Siemian came on to lead the Saints to a win after Winston went down. The backup quarterback had some very classy remarks about his teammate after the game. Winston may have felt a lot worse when reality set in on Monday, but you have to give him credit for making the most of a bad situation.