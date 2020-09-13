Video: Jamie Collins ejected for making contact with official

The first ejection of the 2020 NFL season is in the books, and Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was the recipient.

Collins was ejected in the first half of Detroit’s game against the Chicago Bears for making contact with an official. It appears he was trying to complain to the ref about something an offensive player did to him. Collins made contact with the official while reenacting the play and was immediately ejected.

Browns fan favorite Jamie Collins just got ejected pic.twitter.com/2Y0mxY8KGQ — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) September 13, 2020

Many felt that wasn’t enough to warrant an ejection, but the rules are straightforward when it comes to making contact with an official. The intention doesn’t really matter unless it’s a complete accident, which did not appear to be the case here.

Collins is in his first season with the Lions after his second stint with the New England Patriots last year. There was some question about whether he might opt out this season following some comments he made about a month ago.