Vikings debut amazing team interception celebration

NFL defenses have celebrated big plays as a team more often in recent seasons, and the Minnesota Vikings may have set a new standard for coordination on Sunday.

The Vikings were pumped after safety Harrison Smith’s big fourth quarter interception of Tyler Heinicke in Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. The team was clearly prepared with a celebration, as Smith made like he was bowling and knocking down the “pins” which were played by the other defenders.

This actually looks great. The coordination had to be pretty good to pull this off, and extra points have to go to Jordan Hicks for playing the role of the last pin that wobbles before falling.

The Vikings very clearly take their defensive celebrations seriously. Just check out what they did to the Arizona Cardinals last week.