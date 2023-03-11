Vikings legend Bud Grant dies – dead at 95

Legendary former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant died Saturday at the age of 95, the team announced.

The Vikings announced Grant died Saturday morning in a social media post. No further details were offered, with the team adding they were “devastated” by the news.

A three-sport star at the University of Minnesota, Grant actually played in both the NFL and NBA in the early 1950s. He is best remembered, however, for his time with the Vikings, where he spent 18 total seasons as head coach. Widely regarded as the greatest coach in team history, all four of the franchise’s Super Bowl appearances came on his watch, and he also guided the team to 11 division titles. He also won four Grey Cup titles as the head coach of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers prior to his time with Minnesota.

Grant remained with the Vikings even after his retirement from coaching, as the team listed him as a consultant up until his death.

Grant was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994. His total regular season record with Minnesota was 158-96-5, with a 10-12 record in the playoffs.