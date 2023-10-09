 Skip to main content
Vikings coach gives troubling hint about Justin Jefferson’s injury

October 9, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, and it sounds like there is a good chance he will miss time going forward.

Jefferson hurt his hamstring when he lost his footing while making a cut in the fourth quarter. You can see the play below:

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that Jefferson’s injury is still being evaluated. However, O’Connell said Jefferson is feeling “down” and that the team will have to protect him “from himself.”

What that likely means is that Jefferson is going to need some time to recover. The last thing the Vikings want to do is rush their best player back and have the hamstring issue become one that lingers throughout the season.

Jefferson ranks third in the NFL through five games with 571 receiving yards. He led the league last season with 1,809 yards. The Vikings are off to a 1-4 start, so they could fall into an even larger hole if Jefferson has to miss one or more games.

Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings
