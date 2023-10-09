Vikings coach gives troubling hint about Justin Jefferson’s injury

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, and it sounds like there is a good chance he will miss time going forward.

Jefferson hurt his hamstring when he lost his footing while making a cut in the fourth quarter. You can see the play below:

Bad update: #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is Questionable to return to the #Chiefs game with a hamstring injury. Here's what happened..pic.twitter.com/SKTVqtqyUS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 8, 2023

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that Jefferson’s injury is still being evaluated. However, O’Connell said Jefferson is feeling “down” and that the team will have to protect him “from himself.”

Kevin O'Connell is saying that Justin Jefferson is still going through tests on the hamstring. Said Jefferson is "down" today given his competitiveness and that the team will have to make sure it protects him "from himself." — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 9, 2023

What that likely means is that Jefferson is going to need some time to recover. The last thing the Vikings want to do is rush their best player back and have the hamstring issue become one that lingers throughout the season.

Jefferson ranks third in the NFL through five games with 571 receiving yards. He led the league last season with 1,809 yards. The Vikings are off to a 1-4 start, so they could fall into an even larger hole if Jefferson has to miss one or more games.