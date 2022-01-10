Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings finished with a losing record for the second straight year this season, and they have decided to make some major organizational changes.

Minnesota fired both head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman on Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move came on the heels of the team’s 31-17 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Zimmer coached the Vikings for eight seasons, finishing with a record of 72-56-1. He led the team to the postseason three times and won two playoff games.

Spielman had been the general manager of the Vikings since 2012. He was promoted to that position after serving as vice president of player personnel from 2006-2011.

While the Zimmer news doesn’t come as a shock, it’s fair to wonder if it was the right move. The Vikings had at least been competitive throughout his entire tenure with the team, despite not always getting outstanding quarterback play. They obviously feel they need a fresh start from top to bottom.

Photo: Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports