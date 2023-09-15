Vikings, NFL speak out against racist comments sent to Alexander Mattison

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL are condemning the racial hatred received by running back Alexander Mattison after Thursday’s game.

The Vikings released a statement on Friday after Mattison was subjected to racist messages and comments online for his performance in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night’s game,” the statement read in part. “There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society.”

Here is the full statement.

We are sickened by the hatred and racial slurs directed toward Alexander Mattison following last night's game. pic.twitter.com/cdCRbxipr6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 15, 2023

The NFL also subsequently released a statement “strongly condemn[ing]” the racial abuse that Mattison received and saying that they stood “firmly” with the running back.

Mattison struggled in Thursday’s 34-28 loss to Philly, rushing eight times for just 28 yards and also losing a fumble in the first half. The former third-rounder is in his first season as the Vikings’ full-time starter at running back after the departure of four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook over the offseason.

Earlier in the day Friday, Mattison took to Instagram to share one example of the vile messages of racism that he received from fans after the game (also saying he had gotten more than 60 similar ones too). Now both the Vikings and the league as a whole are moving quickly to denounce the display of abuse towards Mattison.