Vikings CB had great message for TCU at halftime

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson had a great message for TCU during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday night.

TCU fell behind 38-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in what was a very one-sided first half. But Peterson reminded the Horned Frogs that they only needed five touchdowns in the second half.

Hey @TCUFootball you just need five Touchdowns. It could happen! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #CFBPlayoff — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 10, 2023

“Hey @TCUFootball you just need five Touchdowns. It could happen!” Peterson tweeted.

The message seems silly, but it makes sense coming from him.

That was the exact same message Peterson delivered to his Vikings teammates at halftime of their huge Week 15 comeback against the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota was down 33-0 at halftime against the Colts when Peterson told them they just needed five touchdowns. They ended up getting that and winning 39-36 in overtime.

Of course, there are some huge differences between the situations. The Vikings were favorites against the brutal Colts, who had taken the lead in part because of several Minnesota mistakes. Once the Vikings stopped shooting themselves in the foot and started playing to their potential, the comeback was on.

In the National Championship game, Georgia was heavily favored and viewed as the superior team. The Bulldogs were playing up to their potential, while TCU was struggling. A comeback from TCU was not as likely as the way it was for the Vikings.