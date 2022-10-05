Von Miller recruiting 1 ex-teammate to join Bills

Von Miller is recruiting one of his former teammates to join his new team.

Miller told reporters on Wednesday that he has kept in touch with Odell Beckham Jr., with whom he was teammates on the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills. Miller said OBJ “is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 5, 2022

Miller said has often talked about his friendship with OBJ and has been public about his support of OBJ joining the Bills. He said he talks to OBJ "probably every week. I check in with him, keep in touch with him." — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 5, 2022

Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.

Numerous teams are in pursuit of Beckham. The New York Giants have entertained the idea of a reunion with Beckham. The Rams want to bring him back. And another star quarterback recently said he hopes to team with the former Pro Bowl receiver.

The Bills are 3-1 and look like a Super Bowl contender, which would make them attractive to any free agent looking to win. Beckham, who turns 30 in November, had 5 touchdowns in 8 regular season games with the Rams last season.