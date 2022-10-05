 Skip to main content
Von Miller recruiting 1 ex-teammate to join Bills

October 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Von Miller at training camp

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) motions to the fans after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Von Miller is recruiting one of his former teammates to join his new team.

Miller told reporters on Wednesday that he has kept in touch with Odell Beckham Jr., with whom he was teammates on the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Miller shared that Beckham is going on a free agency tour, visiting with numerous teams as he prepares to make a decision about his future.

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win in February. He should be ready to join a team in Week 10 or 11 and is beginning the process of deciding where to sign.

Numerous teams are in pursuit of Beckham. The New York Giants have entertained the idea of a reunion with Beckham. The Rams want to bring him back. And another star quarterback recently said he hopes to team with the former Pro Bowl receiver.

The Bills are 3-1 and look like a Super Bowl contender, which would make them attractive to any free agent looking to win. Beckham, who turns 30 in November, had 5 touchdowns in 8 regular season games with the Rams last season.

