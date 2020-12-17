Here’s why Freddie Kitchens will call plays against Browns

Freddie Kitchens spent one miserable season as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns last year, and he now has an opportunity to play a huge role when his new team faces his former team on Sunday.

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. Kitchens, who is the team’s tight ends coach, will now call plays against the Browns on Sunday night, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Kitchens enjoyed success as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator. His work in developing Baker Mayfield was the main reason he was promoted to head coach, but the gig was a disaster for him. The Browns went 6-10 last season and Kitchens was fired.

As if the Kitchens narrative wasn’t rich enough, former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy could also get the start against his former team if Daniel Jones is once again unable to play.

The Browns are coming off a heartbreaking 47-42 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It will be interesting to see how they respond, but facing Kitchens may give Mayfield some added motivation.