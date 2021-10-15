Wife of Steelers LB coach Jerry Oslavsky dies

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Oslavsky has been missing from practice for several days, and the team shared the unfortunate reason for his absence on Friday.

The Steelers announced in a statement that Oslavsky’s wife, Rayme, has died.

#Steelers statement on Rayme Olsavsky, who passed away this morning and is the wife of Inside Linebackers Coach Jerry Olsavsky. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qcQzgTYgmc — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 15, 2021

Oslavsky, 54, has been an assistant coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff for more than a decade. He served as a defensive assistant from 2010-2014 and has been the team’s inside linebackers coach since. He also played for the Steelers from 1989-1997.