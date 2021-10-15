 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 15, 2021

Wife of Steelers LB coach Jerry Oslavsky dies

October 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Steelers logo

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Oslavsky has been missing from practice for several days, and the team shared the unfortunate reason for his absence on Friday.

The Steelers announced in a statement that Oslavsky’s wife, Rayme, has died.

Oslavsky, 54, has been an assistant coach on Mike Tomlin’s staff for more than a decade. He served as a defensive assistant from 2010-2014 and has been the team’s inside linebackers coach since. He also played for the Steelers from 1989-1997.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus