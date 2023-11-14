Zay Jones arrested on domestic battery charges

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Isaiah Avery “Zay” Jones was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office and admitted to the Duval County Jail at 6:03 p.m. ET, according to the sheriff’s office jail records. Jones was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm.

Jones is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

The Jaguars released a statement Monday regarding Jones’ arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” a Jaguars spokesperson said.

The Jaguars wideout has missed 6 games this season due to a lingering knee injury. Jones has 8 catches for 78 yards with 2 touchdowns across 3 games played.

The 28-year-old was second on the team in both receiving yards (823) and receiving touchdowns (5) during the 2022 season.

Jones was also arrested in 2018 for public vandalism. He was seen in a video completely naked and seemingly out of his mind. The charges were eventually dropped for insufficient evidence.

H/T ESPN