Video: Dustin Johnson drilled a spectator with a bad shot

Dustin Johnson got a little bit wild on the fourth hole of the third round of The Open Championship on Saturday.

After a poor tee shot, Johnson decided to make an ambitious bid for the flag out of the rough with his second shot. To do so, Johnson hit it hard — and not particularly accurately. The errant shot ended up drilling a spectator on the fly.

Dustin Johnson hits a fan right in the heiny. That’s gonna leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/Hq9hHBR6Cn — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 17, 2021

Johnson really drilled that thing. That person is probably going to have a bruise.

Johnson ended up having to settle for a bogey on the hole. He was three-over through eight holes in what was shaping up to be a rough round for him.

You don’t want to get in the way of one of Johnson’s shots. The guy can really drill them, sometimes a bit too much.