Saturday, July 17, 2021

Video: Dustin Johnson drilled a spectator with a bad shot

July 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson got a little bit wild on the fourth hole of the third round of The Open Championship on Saturday.

After a poor tee shot, Johnson decided to make an ambitious bid for the flag out of the rough with his second shot. To do so, Johnson hit it hard — and not particularly accurately. The errant shot ended up drilling a spectator on the fly.

Johnson really drilled that thing. That person is probably going to have a bruise.

Johnson ended up having to settle for a bogey on the hole. He was three-over through eight holes in what was shaping up to be a rough round for him.

You don’t want to get in the way of one of Johnson’s shots. The guy can really drill them, sometimes a bit too much.

