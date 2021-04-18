Video: Dustin Johnson drives ball over green on a par-4

Bryson DeChambeau has received seemingly infinite attention over the past year or two for how far he can drive a golf ball, but Dustin Johnson reminded everyone on Sunday that he can still give it a ride, too.

While he entered the final round at the RBC Heritage nowhere near contention, Johnson may end up with the most impressive swing of the day. He went for the green the par-4 9th hole, which was playing 312 yards on Sunday. Unfortunately, the 2020 Masters champion did not leave himself with an eagle putt. That’s because his drive sailed well over the flag.

Up and over the trees. @DJohnsonPGA didn't just reach the 312-yard 9th, he flew it. pic.twitter.com/AuDfcDkxp7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 18, 2021

Johnson’s ball hit the back of the green on the fly, which means he carried the drive more than 312 yards. He came close to holing his pitch shot back onto the green but ended up making par.

The RBC Heritage supposedly made some custom changes for DeChambeau before DeChambeau withdrew from the tournament. Perhaps it was Johnson’s drive event organizers should have been concerned about.