Harris English made funny admission after winning eight-hole playoff

Harris English was the winner of a marathon eight-hole sudden-death playoff at the Travelers Championship on Sunday. To say that it was mentally taxing might be an understatement.

English and opponent Kramer Hickok parred the 18th hole twice, then did the same on No. 17, 18, 17, 18, and 18, in that order. English finally made birdie on No. 18 on the eighth playoff hole.

Not that English had any idea how long he’d been playing. He admitted after his victory that he had lost track of how many holes the playoff had gone.

“I don’t know how many it went,” English said, via Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. “That was incredible. What an experience, and the fans were awesome. They’re always great here in Hartford, and glad we got to give them a little show at the end.”

English also admitted that it was “hard” to stay mentally focused during the playoff, which stretched both players’ days on the course beyond six-and-a-half hours.

Playoffs are always exciting, but there’s no doubt they can be physically and mentally exhausting for those involved in them. On the other hand, the conditions can sometimes bring out the best in guys.