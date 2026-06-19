Joaquin Niemann penalized for throwing his club 50 yards at US Open

Joaquin Niemann provided one of the more impressive feats of the US Open on Thursday. Unfortunately, it is not something that will actually help him win.

Niemann received a two-stroke penalty on Friday for throwing his club at the US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. during first-round action. The Chilean lost his temper on the 15th hole, where he hit two balls out of bounds on Thursday just before play was suspended due to darkness.

When play resumed Friday, Niemann was notified that he had received a two-stroke penalty on the hole for throwing his club after his approach shot fell short of the green. While there was no video of the incident, a tournament volunteer said Niemann threw his club roughly 50 yards in anger during an outburst of frustration.

Just talked to a volunteer, Tristan Chang, who witnessed Joaquin Niemann’s club throw that cost him a two-shot penalty:



-After hitting two balls OB, Niemann tried to get free relief from fire ants (to no avail) from where his third drive ended up in the fescue

-Got visibly… — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) June 19, 2026

The USGA determined that Niemann’s transgression represented “serious misconduct.” Once the penalty was applied, Niemann had scored a 7-over 11 on the hole.

Niemann knows it is not fun to watch someone melt down. Unfortunately, he was the one losing his cool this time, and is essentially already out of contention as a result.