Jordan Spieth joined by interesting playing partner during practice round

Jordan Spieth played a practice round Saturday at Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland, and was joined by a four-legged playing partner for one of the holes.

On Saturday, Spieth posted an Instagram story showing himself hitting an iron shot at the hilly course. In the video, a white goat was eating grass just yards from the three-time major champion when he struck the ball. While Spieth was watching the ball, the goat proceeded to walk around and eat more. Another goat appeared during the first few seconds of the video, but ran out of view of the camera as Spieth hit his shot.

Jordan Spieth played Lahinch with Tiger Woods today 🐐 pic.twitter.com/W8zdr7d74f — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) July 2, 2022

Lahinch Golf Club is known for its roaming goats. According to the golf club’s website, the goats served as an early guide for weather at Lahinch. The weather outlook for the day was deemed poor if goats were seen “hovering around the clubhouse,” and fine if the goats went to the “outer regions of the sand hills.” Today, the goats serve as a source of levity for players and visitors.

Hopefully the goats didn’t distract Spieth, 28, from getting some important practice in as he prepares for the Scottish Open and The Open Championship at St. Andrews this month. Spieth missed the cut during last week’s Traveler’s Championship. His lone PGA Tour win this year came during April at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C.