Jordan Spieth gets meme treatment after disastrous hole at Masters

Augusta National got the best of Jordan Spieth again on Friday.

Spieth has played extremely well at the Masters since he made his debut there in 2014. He has had a few blowups, however, and we saw another during his opening round this year.

Spieth had to finish his first round on Friday after play was suspended due to darkness the night before. Things were going fine for him until the 15th hole, when he carded a quadruple bogey 9.

Spieth was 1-over for his round when disaster struck. After hitting a decent drive, he laid up in front of the water on the par-5 15th hole. Spieth then hit his third shot over the green, leaving a difficult chip. He hit his fourth shot too firm and it rolled all the way across the green and into the water on the other side. When all was said and done, the result looked something like this:

The Jordan Spieth Experience pic.twitter.com/clufOBQwVo — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 12, 2024

The 9 tied the highest score on a single hole for Spieth in his career. He has carded a 9 on three different occasions during his PGA Tour career, with two of them coming on that exact hole at Augusta National.

Jordan Spieth makes a quadruple bogey at the par-5 15th, tying his highest score on a hole in his PGA TOUR career. That is Spieth's third 9 on TOUR and second at No. 15 during the Masters Tournament (R1/2017). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 12, 2024

Fans immediately began trolling Spieth with memes following the meltdown.

Let’s go live to Jordan Spieth at 15 pic.twitter.com/iecP9ZBwFw — Alex Perry (@byAlexPerry) April 12, 2024

Hey Jordan Spieth, let me ask you a question. Do you think there is a chance you can play in the Masters and not have a meltdown? pic.twitter.com/gEjCON5M9e — CRE Debt | Dorian (@CREdebtDorian) April 12, 2024

Jordan Spieth on the kind of 59 watch you don't want pic.twitter.com/vklqqGPQ5F — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) April 12, 2024

Spieth went from 1-over to 6-over for his opening round after the 15th hole. He finished 7-over on the day.

Spieth won the Masters in 2015 and was in prime position to go back-to-back the following year. He then infamously collapsed on a par-3 hole, which was a disappointment that he has even trolled himself over. Though he has an impressive six top-four in his 11 appearances at Augusta National, fans unfortunately remember the blowup holes just as much.