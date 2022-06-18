Justin Thomas had funny reaction to weird name screwup

Justin Thomas has a pretty straightforward name to announce, but the first-tee announcer somehow managed to get it wrong Saturday at the US Open.

Thomas was stepping up to tee off when he was inexplicably announced as “Justin Thompson.” Thomas’ reaction was hilarious as the announcer hastily corrected himself.

🚨NOW ON THE TEE: Justin Thompson ✅ pic.twitter.com/G6kwxJmt28 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 18, 2022

No wonder Thomas was so confused. It’s a pretty tough name to mispronounce or misidentify, and he just won the PGA Championship last month.

On the other hand, Thomas should be understanding here. He’s certainly not immune to a slip of the tongue himself. At least it provided a moment of levity ahead of what could be a make-or-break third round for many players.