Michael Block goes viral for response to Rory McIlroy question

Michael Block took the golf world by storm last weekend with his performance at the PGA Championship, and we can safely say his confidence was an asset for him during the tournament.

Block, a club pro from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif., became a household name when he finished 15th at Oak Hill Country Club. His final round included an ace on the par-3 15th hole (video here) and a clutch par on 18 that secured him a spot in next year’s PGA Championship field.

Block has since been flooded with interview requests. One of the people the 46-year-old agreed to sit down with was comedian Bob Menery. During that interview, Block was asked what it is that separates his game from someone like Rory McIlroy’s. Block immediately pointed to McIlroy’s length off the tee. Block also said he would put his iron and short game up against any golfer in the world.

“He’s a lot longer than I am, that’s what it is,” Block said. “Oh my god, what I would shoot from where Rory hits it would be stupid. I think I’d be one of the best players in the world, hands down. If I had that stupid length, all day. My iron game, wedge game around the greens, and putting is world class.”

Block drew some criticism for the comments. His intention was probably to highlight how impressive it is that McIlroy and others can hit the ball 40-50 yards further than him, which makes a massive difference. However, many pointed out that there are plenty of golfers on the PGA Tour who are not nearly as long as McIlroy but have enjoyed much more success than Block.

One of the things that has made Block so endearing to fans is that he seems like a regular guy. We saw that with the way he chose to unwind after the third round at Oak Hill. Most fans won’t hold the McIlroy comparison against him.