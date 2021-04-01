Police not releasing cause of Tiger Woods crash

The cause of the crash that left Tiger Woods seriously injured earlier this year has been determined, but police are not going to share it with the public.

Investigators have been gathering information on the Feb. 23 crash for weeks. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Wednesday that the investigation has concluded, but authorities would need permission from Woods before releasing any of the information publicly.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said, via The Associated Press. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

“We have all the contents of the black box, we’ve got everything. “It’s completed, signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can’t release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision.”

Villanueva described the crash as “purely an accident” after it happened, and he said police never considered charging Woods with a crime. Had Tiger been charged, information about the crash would not have been protected.

Woods drove his SUV off the road and the car rolled over. He needed to be extracted from the vehicle using the “jaws of life.” The 15-time major champion suffered serious leg injuries in the crash that required surgery.

Authorities said there were no signs that Woods was impaired. Reports have indicated that Tiger did not remember driving prior to the accident.