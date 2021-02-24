Sheriff says Tiger Woods will not faces charges for crash

Authorities have said there was no evidence of Tiger Woods being impaired at the time he crashed his car, and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reiterated that on Wednesday.

In a video conference call with reporters, Villanueva said he does not anticipate Woods facing any charges from the crash. He bluntly said “no” when asked if Tiger could be charged with reckless driving, calling the incident “purely an accident.”

“We did not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash,” Villanueva said, according to TMZ. “This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime.”

As TMZ notes, there is a chance Woods could be cited if investigators determine he was using a cell phone at the time or was acting irresponsibly in some other way. Judging by Villanueva’s remarks, that seems highly unlikely to happen.

The LA County police chief and fire chiefs said Tuesday that Woods was traveling at a fast speed and there was no evidence of impairment. Tiger was extracted from the vehicle using the “jaws of life” after it rolled over. You can read more details about the crash here.

Woods suffered multiple serious leg injuries that required surgery. His family provided an update on his health following the procedures.