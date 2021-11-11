Rory McIlroy makes big change to his golf team

Rory McIlroy has made a big change to his golf team.

The 32-year-old golfer is back working with his old swing coach, Michael Bannon. Golfweek reported the news on Wednesday, and McIlroy confirmed to the outlet that he is back with Bannon.

“Yes, Michael and I are back working together,” McIlroy told Golfweek. “I’ve always had a relationship with Pete (Cowen) and I’ll ask for his input if I feel I need it. But now it’s Michael and me.”

McIlroy has been working with Bannon since he was eight years old. But Bannon, who is based in Northern Ireland, was unable to travel during the pandemic, until now. Bannon is now in Florida and helping McIlroy prepare for the World Tour Championship in Dubai.

While Bannon was unable to travel, McIlroy began working with the aforementioned Cowen, an experienced golf coach. The 70-year-old Cowen has coached numerous top players like Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood.

McIlroy’s time with Cowen left the young golfer underperforming and searching for some answers. His poor showing at the Ryder Cup spurred him to resume working with Bannon.

