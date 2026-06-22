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Wyndham Clark got the best surprise after winning US Open

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Wyndham Clark celebrating with his dad after winning the U.S. Open.

Wyndham Clark got a fitting present after winning the U.S. Open on Father’s Day.

The 32-year-old survived a serious scare as he watched his six-stroke lead entering Sunday slip away at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Clark outlasted Sam Burns by one stroke to win his second U.S. Open, joining an elite shortlist of multi-time winners.

As he celebrated the winning putt to seal his victory, Clark spotted a familiar face ready to hug him — his father, Randall.

The Clark father and son embraced on the decisive 72nd hole. Randall took a red-eye flight from Denver to surprise Wyndham. Randall brought the energy, while Wyndham looked like he was just happy to have his pops present for Father’s Day.

“That was a shock,” Clark said, via Dan Treacy of the Sporting News. “In ’23 he wasn’t there, which was unfortunate, so for him to be here in person is really amazing. Happy Father’s Day, Pops. I love you very much.”

Wyndham Clark has opened up about his complicated relationship with his dad in the past and how he used to dislike having Randall attend his tournaments. The two have grown closer together after Wyndham’s mother died from cancer in 2013.

The U.S. Open gallery was not exactly warm toward Clark throughout the tournament, with many backing Scottie Scheffler’s failed bid at a career grand slam. Randall Clark gave his son at least one more friendly face in the crowd.

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