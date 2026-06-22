Wyndham Clark had classy message for his haters at US Open

Wyndham Clark took all the jeers he heard in stride after winning his second U.S. Open.

The 32-year-old repeatedly heard boos from a partisan crowd hoping for Scottie Scheffler to secure his career grand slam at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. Clark survived a final-round scare to best Sam Burns by a single stroke. Clark bested the field with his -4 through 72 holes, while Scheffler finished tied for 4th with an even par.

During his post-tournament interview, Clark showed the New York gallery love despite not having their support until the very end.

“New York didn’t really like me,” Clark told Mike Tirico. “I love you guys. But, you know, I get it. Some of it’s self-deserved. I did some unfortunate things last year that I really regret. I’ve been sorry multiple times. I’m still sorry, so hopefully I can win you guys over eventually.

“But I get it, they root for Scottie. Grand slams only happen a few times. He’s going to get it. He’s the best player in the world. But today is my day.”

Clark was infamously banned from the Oakmont Country Club after he destroyed a couple of lockers in frustration from being cut early during last year’s U.S. Open.

Clark, who won the tournament in 2023, was in much better spirits this time around. It helped that Wyndham also had a surprise guest present for his crowning moment.