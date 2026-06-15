Hurricanes take parting shot at John Tortorella after Stanley Cup win

The Carolina Hurricanes were not going to pass up a golden opportunity to troll John Tortorella.

After Tortorella’s Golden Knights lost Game 5 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., last Thursday, he was quoted as making a confident claim about forcing a Game 7.

“I’m going to leave my clothes here,” said after the 4-2 loss to Carolina that put the Hurricanes behind the series, 3-2, “At the hotel. We’ll be back.”

Those clothes might still be sitting untouched, with the Hurricanes winning Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sunday, 3-0, to secure the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title in 20 years.

Carolina did not stop there. Their social media team made sure to remind Tortorella of what he previously said with a hilarious jab on X.

“We’ll send them to you. Might take a few days, though. A little busy,” the Hurricanes posted in response to Tortorella’s quote.

We'll send them to you. Might take a few days, though. A little busy. https://t.co/9iKzCwzdhL — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) June 15, 2026

Carolina took control of Game 6 and never let go of the momentum, with Taylor Hall scoring the game’s first goal with under four minutes left in the opening period.

Jackson Blake extended the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-0 with a goal eight minutes into the second frame. Nikolaj Ehlers landed the final blow to the Golden Knights with an empty-net goal with a little over a minute left in regulation.

With the season over, Tortorella should have the time to pick up his clothes in Raleigh.