Hurricanes re-sign Nicolas Deslauriers mid-championship parade celebration

The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract during their Stanley Cup championship parade in Raleigh on Saturday.

General manager Eric Tulsky announced the deal onstage midway through the event.

This is super cool!



General Manager @EricTulsky signs Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year deal (details are clear) live at the parade. #soundthesiren@SpecNews1RDU | @Sports_Night pic.twitter.com/S2UxQ4zQLz — Jenna Elique (@EliqueJenna) June 20, 2026

The 35-year-old winger, acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers via trade in March, had been set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He agreed to remain with the team through the 2027-28 season on a $1.75 million contract with an $875,000 average annual value.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round in 2009, Deslauriers has appeared in 708 regular-season games with six NHL clubs, tallying 53 goals and 53 assists. He played 31 games last season and saw limited playoff action in one contest during Carolina’s championship run.

Tulsky noted that Deslauriers fit into the locker room and culture from day one, bringing a veteran presence and physical element to the roster.

“Nic has fit in with our locker room and culture from day one when he got to Raleigh,” Tulsky said in a press release, via NHL.com. “He provides a veteran presence and adds a physical element to our roster.”

After signing, Deslauriers high-fived a teammate and shouted to fans, “Two more (expletive) years!”