Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit dies suddenly

The horse that won the Kentucky Derby earlier this year amid a banned substance controversy has died.

According to a story from Paulick Report, Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California on Monday morning. The cause of death is unknown but will be investigated. The horse was 3 years old.

Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby on May 1 and later tested positive for an illegal substance. Trainer Bob Baffert, who has a history of horses testing positive for banned substances, was suspended from Churchill Downs. Baffert, one of the most successful horse trainers of all time, claimed the positive test for Medina Spirit was accidental.

After an investigation that lasted several months, it was ruled on Friday that the positive test was the result of an ointment, not an injection.

Medina Spirit had raced several times since the Kentucky Derby, including a third place finish at the Preakness Stakes. Baffert was widely mocked for some of the excuses he made after his horse’s positive test.